'Dunki' trailer: SRK, friends take you on a journey of a lifetime

The Dunki: Drop 4, unveiled today, offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. It opens with SRK on board a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video unit introduces the whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and meets a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

Encapsulating myriad emotions in one frame, this heart-warming tale follows four friends on an extraordinary journey filled with challenges and life-changing experiences.

The Dunki Drop 4, beautifully unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a thrilling ride through the Dunki route—the path these friends embark on, to reach their desired destination.