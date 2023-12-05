'Dunki' trailer: SRK, friends take you on a journey of a lifetime

The Dunki: Drop 4, unveiled today, offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. It opens with SRK on board a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.
The video unit introduces the whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and meets a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.
Encapsulating myriad emotions in one frame, this heart-warming tale follows four friends on an extraordinary journey filled with challenges and life-changing experiences.
The Dunki Drop 4, beautifully unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a thrilling ride through the Dunki route—the path these friends embark on, to reach their desired destination.
As the trailer concludes with a glimpse of SRK in an older avatar, it leaves one yearning for more.
Dunki promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. The film takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, let their dreams take flight, and friendships blossom as the film unfolds.
A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release worldwide on December 21, 2023.