Ektaa R Kapoor leaves for New York to receive the Emmy International Directorate Award

Ektaa R Kapoor was spotted leaving for New York to receive her Emmy International Directorate Award next week. Ektaa is one of few producers who has her presence across all platforms of entertainment be it television, films or OTT.

With her incredible sense of understanding of the audience's tastes and preferences, she has been an undefeatable force for more than a decade now, which has won her many accolades. Now she is all set to add yet another feather to her cap with the Emmy

Ektaa will be the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony.