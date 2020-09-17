Enjoyed the pre-break struggle, it made me what I am today, says singer Kshitij Tarey

Noted singer Kshitij Tarey, who impressed fans with the Punjabi single Fan Ho Gaya, says that the challenges faced by him during the early stages of his career went a long way helping him become what he is today. He also opens up about recreating the iconic Ekla Cholo Re song/poem for the short film Soulsathi, saying that he was not apprehensive about taking up the challenge.

(Edited excerpts from an email interview with DH)

How was the experience of recreating Ekla Cholo for Soulsathi?

I loved the script of Soulsathi. The director wanted to recreate Ekla Cholo Re with English lyrics. The recreated song is about the conversation between the soul and the body. The soul says ekla cholo re (let us travel alone) till we find someone. It was quite challenging to recreate such a legendary piece of poetry

Were you apprehensive about taking up the challenge?

I was not apprehensive as the concept was just so wonderful.

How easy or difficult was it to score the background music for Soulsathi?

Composing the background score has always been a fun experience as you get the opportunity to tell a story through your music. It is a conversation with the director's story and my music. It is challenging but I enjoy the process. It is difficult only if I do not have fun (enjoy) the story in question.

Fan Ho Gaya has become quite popular. What is the most special compliment you have received for the number?

For me, the biggest compliment was that people thought i did justice to a dance number. I have an image that I mainly sing romantic songs so it felt nice when people liked Fan Ho Gaya. Someone also said that it was nice to hear a Punjabi dance number without any abuses or references to alcohol.

How was the experience of working on your recent single Fan Ho Gaya?

It was a good experience. The journey of making the song was wonderful. I never imagined that my song would be feature in the 'New Punjabi Hits' category.

How did you get interested in music?

I used to listen to the radio as a kid and sing songs perfectly. I, however, can't pinpoint one instance that got me interested in music. I think, I was born with it and it was god's gift. Thankfully, I was born to parents who ensured that I got good teachers.

How was the pre-break period?

There was some struggle but that is a part of life. In a way, it builds your character. If your focus is on doing your job it is not difficult. I would say I enjoyed the pre-break period as it made me what I am today.

What or who is your support system?

My parents, teachers and my team are my support system.