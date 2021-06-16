20 years of Lagaan: An 'emotional' cast reunites to celebrate the Oscar-nominated film

Ashutosh Gowarikar's iconic Lagaan completed 20 years on June 15 and our favourite make-believe cricket team reunited virtually to celebrate the anniversary.

Grammy and Academy Award-winner A R Rahman, whose music in the film earned national awards for best music, best lyrics and best playback (male) in 2001, took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the special reunion.

Along with Rahman, Aamir Khan, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelley, Ashutosh Gowariker, Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma and Akhilendra Mishra were also present on the reunion video call.

Sharing a screenshot of the video call, A R Rahman described the Lagaan team as “emotional” and “proud”.

The internet has been abuzz with requests to stream the full video and even though Rahman didn't divulge any information but a reunion special of the film, ‘Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon an Impossible Dream’ is soon coming to Netflix.

Actress Gracy Singh also took to social media to celebrate the film’s 20 years with its memories. She tweeted, “This is where my journey in cinema began. I stood in front of a movie camera & cherished every bit of it. 20yrs since this epic release. Immense gratitude to @AshGowariker #AamirKhan, entire TeamLagaan THANKYOU our audience & media for all the love you showered #20YearsOfLagaan.”

The iconic cricket-themed movie released in 2001 and received an Oscar nomination in 2002 under the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film has also won eight National Film Awards.