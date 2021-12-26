'83' sees limited box office growth on day 2

'83' box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's film witnesses limited growth despite Christmas holiday

The film collected nearly Rs 16 crore on the second day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2021, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 11:09 ist
Ranveer Singh in a still from '83'. Credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest movie 83, which hit the screens on December 24, collected nearly RS 15 crore on day 1 much to the delight of fans. It witnessed limited growth on Saturday, collecting a mediocre Rs 16.5 crore despite the Christmas holiday. Its total collection stands at nearly Rs 30 crore

More to follow...

83
Ranveer Singh
bollywood
Entertainment News
DH Entertainment

