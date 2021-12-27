'83' box office collection report: Ranveer Singh's film has a good first weekend

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's latest movie 83, which hit the screens on December 24, collected nearly Rs 15 crore on day 1 much to the delight of fans. It witnessed limited growth on Saturday despite the Christmas holiday, raking in Rs 16.5 crore. The biggie remained stable on Sunday, netting nearly Rs 17 crore. Its first weekend collection stands at nearly Rs 48 crore.

The film has fared better than the 'massy' action dramas Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim, which hit the screens last month.

The John Abraham-starrer, which was released on a Thursday, collected nearly Rs 10 crore over its extended first weekend. The Salman Khan movie, on the other hand, raked in nearly Rs 18 crore in three days. 83 has, however, proved to be no match for the Diwali blockbuster Sooryavanshi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer had netted in close to Rs 77 crore over its first weekend.

The perception is that 83 would have made a stronger impact had it been able to live up to expectations in mass circuits. Moreover, last week's big release Spider-Man: No Way Home affected its performance in urban markets. Similarly, Allu Arjun's Pushpa proved to be a problem for it in the Telugu states and in Kerala. The Sukumar-helmed flick exceeded expectations in the Hindi belt, which added to 83's worries.

That said, the film might be able to emerge as a box office winner if its holds well today. The film has received positive reviews with critics praising the performances. This promising word of mouth should help Ranveer's labour of love going forward.

83, directed by Kabir Khan, features Ranveer as Kapil Dev and highlights how the 'Haryana Hurricane' led his men to victory in the World Cup even though they were not perceived to be serious contenders. The film has strong patriotic undertones and a compelling narrative. It features Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Kapil's wife, and reunites her with her real-life husband. The cast includes Tamil star Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Saqib Saleem, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk and Boman Irani