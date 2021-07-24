A film's a collaborative effort, enjoyed working on 'Dial 100': Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says that a movie can make an impact only if each aspect is handled with care as filmmaking is a 'collaborative' effort.



"A film is a collaborative effort and each department has a role to play in the process. The editor is important and so is the background score. Everything affects the environment on set," he told DH during a virtual press meet.

The presence of a cooperative is perhaps the main reason he enjoyed working on his latest film Dial 100, which was shot in merely 18 days.

"I did not really face any challenges in finishing the shoot. We wrapped it up in 18 days as it is a film about a story that happens over a night. It was truly a great experience," he added.

Dial 100 is touted to be a thriller and it revolves around what happens when a woman contacts a police officer to inform him and she plans to die by suicide. The film has garnered a fair deal of attention with its trailer and is likely to be a treat for Bajpayee's die-hard fans. Dial 100 has been written and directed by Rensil D'Silva, who had previously wielded the microphone for Kurbaan and Ungli.

This, incidentally, is his second collaboration with the Satya actor as he had previously written the script for his 2001 movie Aks, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Dial 100 has an impressive cast that includes Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar, who became a household name with the TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. It is slated to premiere on Zee 5 on August 6.



Bajpayee, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He received rave reviews for his performance in the web series The Family Man 2, which featured him in the role of a 'minimum guy'. The third installment of the show is reportedly in the works. He was also seen in the anthology Ray.