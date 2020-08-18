Why is Laal Singh Chadhha trending on Twitter?

Aamir Khan's meeting with Turkish First Lady draws netizens' wrath

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 18 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 15:59 ist
Actor Aamir Khan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was once again embroiled in controversies after pictures of him and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in a tête-à-tête were posted on Twitter on August 15. 

Some netizens expressed their displeasure with the actor’s gesture as the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised the anti-CAA riots in New Delhi last December and supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue after Indian government scrapped Article 370. The chat was seen as Khan endorsing Erdogan’s views. Currently, he is shooting his latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, in Turkey and had been invited by the Emine Erdogan on India's 74th Independence Day. 

 

Certain netizens said that they were going to boycott the movie and trailer.

 

 

While others approved his gesture. 

 

The PK-actor announced the commencement of the new project under Aamir Khan Productions last year on his birthday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film had to be finished in Turkey. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and will be released in December 2021.

Turkey
Aamir Khan
Film
Kareena Kapoor
bollywood

