Aamir Khan's meeting with Turkish First Lady draws netizens' wrath

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was once again embroiled in controversies after pictures of him and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in a tête-à-tête were posted on Twitter on August 15.

Some netizens expressed their displeasure with the actor’s gesture as the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised the anti-CAA riots in New Delhi last December and supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue after Indian government scrapped Article 370. The chat was seen as Khan endorsing Erdogan’s views. Currently, he is shooting his latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, in Turkey and had been invited by the Emine Erdogan on India's 74th Independence Day.

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

Certain netizens said that they were going to boycott the movie and trailer.

Aamir Khan choosing to turn a blind eye to Erdogan’s hostile remarks for India and anti india statements.He visited Turkish President's wife while he refused to meet our friendly country Israeli PM Benjamin Netayanhu when he came to visit India in 2018#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha — Dilip Kumar Dash (@DilipKu70568033) August 17, 2020

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Turkey has openly supported Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir and funding separatist movement in Kashmir. — Gaurav Yogeshwar (@GauravYogeshwar) August 18, 2020

While others approved his gesture.

Aamir Khan and his love for showing sanghis their place - A story. Bhakts wanted to undermine Aamir Khan then he slapped them with PK then kicked them with Dangal and now he will be kicking them in the nuts with Laal Singh Chadha. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHAfn30aIs — Ganesh hates Mass Murderer Xi Jinping (@SecularMango) August 18, 2020

The PK-actor announced the commencement of the new project under Aamir Khan Productions last year on his birthday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film had to be finished in Turkey. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and will be released in December 2021.