'Aaraattu' day 1 box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer opens on a good note

Malayalam star Mohanlal's latest movie Aaraattu , which hit the screens on February 18 has opened to a good response at the worldwide box office much to the delight of 'Lalettan' fans. Its day 1 collection stands at nearly Rs five crore, according to a report carried by FilmiBeat.

The film hasn't been able to match the performance of Big Brother as the action-thriller raked in nearly Rs 7.5 crore in 2020. This, however, is not too surprising as the Siddique-helmed flick was released under the 'old normal'. There is a perception that Aaraattu's performance was affected by Covid-19 curbs in Kerala.

Aaraattu, directed by B Unnikrishnan, is an action-comedy that features Mohanlal in a 'massy' new avatar and caters to his die-hard fans. It revolves around the life of Neyyattinkara Gopan and features everything -- right from action sequences to punchlines -- that one expects from a commercial entertainer. Its trailer garnered attention due to its lively presentation. It stars Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Drishyam hero. This is her second Malayalam movie as she previously acted alongside Indrajith and Asif Ali in Kohinoor, which premiered in theatres in 2015. The cast includes actor Siddique Ramachandra Raju and the late Nedumudi Venu.

Aaraattu has received mixed reviews with critics praising Mohanlal's performance but criticising the screenplay. The word of mouth is decent, which coupled with Lalettan's star power should help the biggie witness good growth over the weekend. It faces no competition in Kerala this week as Hridayam, starring Pranav and Kalyani Priyadarshan, has pretty much run its course. It will, however, face competition from Ajith Kumar's Valimai in its second week as the action-thriller is slated to release in theatres on February 25.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The mass hero will be seen as a Sikh cop in Monster, co-starring Lakshmi Manchu. He is working on Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, which marks his directorial debut and features him in the titular role.