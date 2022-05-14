Academy Awards announces date for 2023 ceremony

Academy Awards announces date for 2023 ceremony

This is the second time that the Oscars will be held in the month of March after the 2022 edition took place on March 28

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 14 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 11:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on March 13, 2023, the organisers have announced.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shared the news in a statement, also revealing that the nominations for the awards will be unveiled on January 24, 2023.

This is the second time that the Oscars will be held in the month of March after the 2022 edition took place on March 28.

The annual award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories around the world.

Additionally, the Governors Awards will take place on November 19, 2022, and the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon will be held on February 13, 2023.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Oscars
Hollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

 