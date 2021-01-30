Actor Arjun Sarja joins the cast of Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie ‘Khiladi’

Veteran actor Arjun Sarja took to Twitter a couple of days ago to reveal that he has joined the shoot of the upcoming Telugu movie Khiladi, which features Ravi Teja in the lead. The ‘Action King’ shared a photo from the sets, piquing the curiosity of the aam janta.

Khiladi is touted to be an action-thriller that features the ‘Mass Maharaja’ in two distinct avatars. It is likely to have plenty of action scenes and unexpected twists. Arjun is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the biggie. The pan-South star has carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema with films such as Chinnari Devatha and Hanuman Junction. He acted alongside Nithiin in LIE, which did not do well at the box office. The star essayed a key role in the 2018 release Naa Peru Surya, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead. The biggie, however, proved to be a commercial failure. It remains to be seen whether Khiladi helps him impress the Tollywood audience again.

The film has, either way, created a fair deal of buzz among fans due to its stylish posters. It has an impressive cast that includes Thakur Anoop Singh, Dimple Hayathi and Anu Emmanuel. It is likely to hit the screens this year.

Arjun, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in the Tamil movie Hero, which did not live up to expectations. The film was directed by PS Mithran, who had wielded the microphone for the well-received movie Irumbu Thirai, and starred Sivakarthikeyan as the protagonist. The cast included Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Arjun is awaiting the release of the Malayalam biggie Marakkar, starring Mohanlal.

Ravi Teja, on the other hand, bounced back with the recently-released Sankranti blockbuster Krack. The actioner revolved around the journey of a cop and hit the right notes due to its effective presentation. The cast included Shruti Haasan and Visaranai actor Samuthirakani. The Viramarkudu hero will be hoping to keep the momentum going with Khiladi.