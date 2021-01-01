Actor Deepika Padukone deletes her social media posts, here's why

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone began 2021 in a rather unusual fashion as she deleted all her previous social media posts much to the surprise of her die-hards. This created a fair deal of buzz on social media with netizens speculating about the reasons behind the decision. While some felt that the Piku star was making a new beginning, others wondered whether she had quit social media for good.

Deepika soon put these rumours to rest, sharing an audio diary on Instagram. She requested everyone to stay safe in the new year and added that 2020 was a year of 'gratitude' despite being marred by 'uncertainty' due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The year gone by was an eventful one for the DP. She essayed the role of an acid attack survivor in the critically-acclaimed movie Chhapaak, impressing fans with her performance. The film, however, did not do too well at the box office as it faced competition from actor Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji. It ran into controversy when Deepika expressed solidarity with JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) students following violence on the campus.

The star will be hoping to score a much-needed hit with the sports-drama 83, which features Ranveer Singh in the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. It revolves around India's journey in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, highlighting the dynamics of the team. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Saqib Saleem, Tamil actor Jiiva and Pankaj Tripathi. 83 was slated to hit the screens in 2020 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is likely to begin work on her pan-India movie with actor Prabhas after 'Darling' wraps up Radhe Shyam. The biggie, being referred to as Prabhas 21, reportedly revolves around the concept of the 'inner god' and has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari. The film is being directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin and will be released in multiple languages. 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan, who had essayed a role in the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa, too is a part of the cast.