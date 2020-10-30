Actor Laura Benanti joins cast of HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' reboot

Actor Laura Benanti has boarded the cast of HBO Max's reboot of the series Gossip Girl.

Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The 10-episode series also hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, reported Deadline.

Benanti, who won a Tony award for her 2008 Broadway show "Gypsy", joins Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno and Jordan Alexander in the cast.

Josh Safran, who penned and produced the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take.

Hollywood star Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role.

The Gossip Girl reboot is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios.

The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick.