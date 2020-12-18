Actor Nagarjuna to star in the Telugu remake of this Ajay Devgn movie?

Veteran actor Nagarjuna is reportedly planning to star in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Raid. According to several websites, the mass hero is likely to turn his attention to the film after he is done hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

‘Nags’ had expressed a desire to act in the Tollywood adaptation of Raid previously as well but things did not quite materialise. It remains to be seen whether he is able to fulfil the dream this time around.

Raid, inspired by/ based on real-life events, revolved around what happens when an honest CBI officer locks horns with a powerful politician. It opened to a good response at the box office while receiving rave reviews. The film had a strong cast that included Ileana and Saurabh Shukla. Raid, set in Lucknow, had a distinct Hindi flavour. It will be interesting to see whether the makers are able to adapt the story to suit the Telugu audience.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is going through an eventful phase on the work front. The Manam hero was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, which did not do well at the box office. The film was a ‘spiritual successor’ to the cult movie Manmadhudu and featured him in the role of a ‘playboy’. He is currently awaiting the release of Wild Dog, marking his first collaboration with Breathe 2 actor Saiyami Kher. It is the story of an NIA agent and features quite a few action scenes. The cast includes Dia Mirza, Ali Reza and Atul Kulkarni.

He will be returning to Hindi cinema with the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra, which marks the beginning of a trilogy. It has a stellar cast headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Bollywood ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan, who acted alongside ‘King’ in Khuda Gawah, plays a key role in the magnum opus. It is likely to hit the screens next year.