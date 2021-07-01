Actor Nani joins the last schedule of 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Actor Nani took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has started work on the last schedule of his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy. He shared a still from the flick, which piqued the curiosity of fans.

Shyam Singha Roy is touted to be a thriller with supernatural elements and features the 'Natural Star' in a new avatar, It is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who previously wielded the microphone for Vijay Deverakonda's popular film Taxiwaala. It was launched in Hyderabad last year with the actor's father giving the 'mahurat' shot. Major scenes of the flick were shot in Kolkata in February.



Shyam Singha Roy features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with the Eega hero. The two had previously shared screen space in the 2017 release MCA, directed by Vakeel Saab helmer Venu Sriram.

The Fidaa star has garnered a fair deal of attention with her graceful look in the movie, which suggests that it has the potential to be a gamechanger for her. The cast includes Uppena star Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Sonu Sood. One is likely to receive clarity on the release date once the Covid-19 situation improves.



Nani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in the action-thriller V, the 25th film of his career. It premiered digitally last year, skipping the theatrical route, to mixed reviews. It had a strong cast that included Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas.

Nani will soon be turning his attention to the Shiva Nirvana-helmed Tuck Jagadish. It stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies. Its release has been delayed due to the pandemic. He will be seen opposite Malayalam star Nazriya Nazim, who has acted in popular films such as Bangalore Days and Trance, in the Vivek Athreya-helmed Ante Sundaraniki