Actor Nivetha Thomas pens a note for fans on her birthday

Actor Nivetha Thomas, one of the most popular names in the film industry, has taken to Twitter to share a special message for fans on her birthday (November 2). The Darbar star said that she hopes the coming year turns out to be a good one, helping her make progress on new things. The sincere performer added that she plans to make several big announcements in the near future while urging movie buffs to keep her in her prayers.

"Goals, perseverance, discipline, prayer, happiness, gratitude, service, love and kindness. Plan for my 25th year on earth. This year will see the start & progress of new things & I feel happy to share them with you one day at a time. Keep me in your prayers.Love, Nivetha," she tweeted.

Nivetha shared a throwback photo in which she is seen with her near and dear ones.

The Kannur-born star began her acting career as a child artiste in 2008 with the Malayalam movie Veruthe Oru Bharya, starring Jayaram. She played actor Kamal Haasan's daughter in the 2015 hit Papanasam, a remake of the Mollywood hit Drishyam.

Nivetha entered the Telugu film industry with Nani's Gentleman, impressing fans with her performance. She acted alongside 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR in Lava Kusa, adding a feather to her cap.

Nivetha started off 2020 with Rajinikanth's Darbar, which opened to a good response at the box office. She was last seen in the Tollywood biggie V, which released on Amazon Prime Video amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, featuring Nani in a new avatar, received mixed reviews from the target audience due to its predictable narrative.

The star is awaiting the release of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. The movie, backed by Boney Kapoor and Tollywood biggie Dil Raju, might hit screens during Sankranti 2021.