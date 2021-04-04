Actor Nivetha Thomas tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Nivetha Thomas took to Twitter on Saturday (April 3) to reveal that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and self-isolated to ensure the safety of others. The Jai Lava Kusa star thanked her medical team for taking care of her and urged people to wear a mask at all times.

This development comes at a time when Nivetha is awaiting the release of her upcoming Telugu movie Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Hindi hit Pink. It features Pawan Kalyan in the role of a lawyer and revolves around the importance of consent while highlighting that 'no means no'. The trailer suggests that the film will be massier than the original version. The cast of Vakeel Saab includes Anjali, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj.

Vakeel Saab has been directed by Venu Sriram, who had previously wielded the microphone for the Nani-starrer MCA. and may prove to be a gamechanger for him. Its soundtrack has been composed by S Thaman, who garnered a great deal of attention last year with the catchy OMG Daddy song from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Vakeel Saab is slated to hit the screens on April 9 and will be Nivetha's first theatrical release in over a year.



She was last seen in the Tamil movie Darbar, co-starring 'Superstar' Rajinikanth, which did not do well at the box office. It was directed by A R Murugadoss and revolved around the journey of a 'bad cop', played by the mass hero. The cast included Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Nawab Shah and Suniel Shetty. Her eagerly-awaited film V released on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres, receiving mixed reviews. The cast was headlined by Nani and Sudheer Babu.



Post Vakeel Saab, she will be turning her attention to the Telugu adaptation of the South Korean movie Midnight Runners. The Sudheer Varma-helmed film is touted to be an action-comedy and may prove to be a gamechanger for Nivetha.