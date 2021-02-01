Actor Ravi Teja wishes Brahmanandam on his birthday

Actor Ravi Teja took to Twitter on Monday to wish veteran comedian Brahmanandam on his birthday and thanked the legend for making shoots memorable with his lively gags. The 'Mass Maharaja' shared a throwback photo in which he is seen having a good time with the ace actor.

Brahmanandam, who began his acting career with the comedy-drama Aha Naa-Pellanta!, enjoys a strong fan following due to his impeccable comic timing and impressive screen presence. Actors such as Vennela Kishore and Johnny Lever consider him to be a role model, which bears testimony to his talent.

He shares a special bond with Ravi Teja as he has collaborated with him on quite a few occasions. The two stole the show with their 'jugalbandi' in the SS Rajamouli-helmed blockbuster Vikramarkudu. The film was later dubbed in Hindi as Pratighaat, helping Brahmanandam connect with a wider audience. The mass entertainer, which revolved around the rivalry between a cop and a dreaded goon/gangster, was remade in multiple languages. Brahmanandam and the mass hero also teamed up for films such as Balupu and Kick.

'Brahmi', meanwhile, remains the choice of the janta despite the emergence of younger stars. He essayed a key role in the Ram Gopal Varma-backed Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu, a satire on the political dynamics of Andhra Pradesh. .

Ravi Teja, on the other hand, was last seen in the action-packed movie Krack. The Gopichand-helmed actioner emerged as a big hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews. It starred Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marked her return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus.

The Nela Ticket hero will next be seen in the action-thriller Khiladi, which is likely to feature him in a new avatar. The film has an impressive cast that includes 'Action King' Arjun Sarja and Dimple Hayathi. It is slated to hit the screens in May.