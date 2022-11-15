Actor Shanthi Priya felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Film and Television

90s most-talked about actor Shanthi Priya was honoured with the Shri Dadasaheb Phalke International Film & Television Award 2022, a prestigious prize in the field of showbiz.

Shanthi Priya was presented the trophy by the Oscar Academy Member and Chairman of SMPTE-India Ujwal Nirgudkar during the star-studded award ceremony, held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Mumbai on November 13, 2022.

The actress said she is grateful to receive the prestigious award and thanked the Ministry of Culture for this recognition.

Speaking to DH over the telephone, the actress said, "It is a huge honour to have received the Dadasaheb Phalke award and it makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me when I am making my comeback in showbiz after good 10 years”.

“This is the best honour I could get at this time and I take this opportunity to thank the jury for the recognition that they have bestowed upon me,” said actress Shanthi.

“This recognition motivates me to work and achieve more in life and I am glad that the welcome I am getting from showbiz is truly never imagined. I am flooded with work but I am going to make sure I choose my projects very wisely and carefully,” concluded Shanthi priya.

On being asked about her role in the upcoming crime thriller series Dharavi Bank, she said, "I am very excited for my OTT debut and I can promise that the role will be liked by many. I play a very raw and robust lady who always stands by his brother (played by Suniel Shetty) who is the ‘Thailaivan’ of the Dharavi. The series brilliantly tells the dark secrets of the lakhs of people residing in it."

Shanthi will be seen essaying the role of Suniel Shetty’s sister Bonamma in the series that will stream on MX Player from November 19. Shanthi will also be seen in a biopic of Sarojini Naidu, titled Sarojini Naidu - The Unsung Freedom Fighter.

Shanthi, whose stardom was at its peak in the 90s, started her acting career opposite Akshay Kumar in the film Saugandh (1990) and got immense love from the audience for her work in movies like Phool Aur Angaar (1993), Veerta (1993) and others.