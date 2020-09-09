‘Adipurush’: Shoot of Prabhas starrer to be wrapped up by April?

Tollywood actor Prabhas, who became a pan-India star with the Baahubali series, will soon be teaming up with the top production house T-Series for a mythological drama titled Adipurush. The film, to be helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, has created a fair deal of buzz among fans and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction.

According to a report carried by Cinejosh, the film’s shoot is likely to begin this December and end in three to four months. The initial estimate is that the film will be wrapped up around April, giving ‘Darling’ enough time to focus on his upcoming projects. The post-production process, however, is expected to take over a year as the film requires extensive VFX.

Adipurush , which is based on the epic Ramayana, features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram and is touted to be a game-changer for the Saaho star. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Lankesh (Raavan) in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual and this has piqued curiosity. He had impressed fans with his negative roles in Omkara and Tanhaji, making him a good pick.

The buzz is that either Keerthy Suresh or Kiara Advani will be playing the leading lady in Adipurush. The magnum opus is likely to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Radhe Shyam, helmed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna. The romantic-drama features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the mass hero. It revolves around the concept of reincarnation and is likely to have an exotic look and feel.

Prabhas will also be teaming up with director Nag Ashwin for a Hindi-Telugu-Tamil trilingual, being referred to as Prabhas 21. The film, which is likely to deal with the principle of the ‘inner God’ has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it marks the Rebel actor’s first collaboration with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.