'Adipurush': Third schedule of Prabhas-Om Raut's film begins in Mumbai

The third schedule of the upcoming movie Adipurush has begun in Mumbai, director Om Raut confirmed on Instagram on Saturday. The team will initially shoot without the leading man Prabhas, who is likely to join the sets after wrapping up his upcoming film Radhe Shyam .



The Hindi-Telugu bilingual Adipurush is an adaptation of the Ramayana and celebrates the victory of good over evil, The Baahubali star essays the role of Lord Ram in what is perceived to be one of the biggest projects of his career. It stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist 'Lankesh' and marks his Tollywood debut. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, who play Sita and Lord Laxman. There have been talks of Kajol joining the cast but this is yet to be confirmed. Actor Tiger Shroff, the star of the Baaghi franchise, too was linked with the project but is unlikely to be a part of the film.

The buzz is that Adipurush will feature stellar visuals and a grand war scene. More details about the plot are likely to be revealed in the coming months.

The film landed in trouble when Saif claimed that it would highlight the 'humane' side of Ravan. The matter was finally resolved when the Race actor apologised for his comments. He soon clarified that the biggie would highlight Lord Ram's virtues and his victory over evil.



Adipurush is an important release for Om Raut as it marks his Telugu debut. He garnered a fair deal of attention with his last directorial venture Tanhaji, which featured Ajay Devgn in the lead. It remains to be seen whether his latest magnum opus lives up to the expectations. Adipurush is slated to release in theatres in multiple languages next year. The consensus is that it could help the film industry regain its mojo after the Covid-19 crisis.