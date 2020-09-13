'Adipurush': Veteran Telugu actor to play a key role in Prabhas' mythological drama?

Pan-India hero Prabhas will soon be beginning work on the mythological drama Adipurush, which is being produced by Bhushan's T-Series. The film, helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, has created a great deal of buzz among fans and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction.

According to several websites, veteran actor Krishnam is likely to be roped in to play a key role in Adipurush. The original Rebel Star, who is Prabhas' uncle, was a pretty popular name in the Telugu film industry in the 80s and the 90s and still enjoys a decent fan following for a variety of reasons. A section of the audience feels that his association with Adipurush might add a new dimension to the magnum opus.

Krishnam Raju had previously played a key role in Prabhas' 2012 release Rebel, impressing fans with his strong screen presence. The film, however, did not do too well at the box office despite receiving favourable from 'Darlings'. It remains to be seen whether Adipurush turns out to be a memorable outing for the two.

Adipurush, which will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, features Prabhas as Lord Ram and is touted to be the biggest film of his career. The makers recently confirmed that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the dreaded antagonist 'Lankesh' in the magnum opus. The buzz is that Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh are being considered for the role of Sita and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. One is likely to receive clarity on the same in the coming days.

Coming back to Prabhas, he will next be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, which features him in a new avatar. The film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Baahubali hero.

He also has a film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in his kitty. The biggie, being referred to as Prabhas 21, is likely to explore the concept of the 'Inner God' and have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. It stars Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the heroine, marking her Tollywood debut.