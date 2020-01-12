Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' fares well on day 2

The much-hyped Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji, one of the biggest releases of the year, hit screens on Friday (Jan. 10) and received a solid response at the domestic box office.

According to reports, its day one net collection is around Rs 16 crore, meaning it has exceeded expectations. There is more big news for movie buffs. The period drama had a phenomenal second day and remained unstoppable.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Bollywood trade analyst/tracker Prateek R Dubey says Tanhaji is likely to collect between Rs 21 crore and Rs 23 crore on Saturday, remaining the top choice for movie buffs.

"Tanhaji will witness good occupancy today. While the footfalls will (most probably) be lower during late-night shows, the average occupancy should be around 43 per cent," he says.

Tanhaji, which has been shot for an impressive budget, seems to have clicked with mass and class audiences alike. As such, it is doing well in multiplexes as well as single screens. The biggie has released in 3,800 screens in India, which gives it an edge over Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

The film has received rave reviews from critics and this should help it have a phenomenal Sunday. All in all, Devgn is on the verge of getting another hit.

Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut, revolves around military leader Tanaji Malusare's contribution to the rise of the Maratha empire and features several intense sequences. The cast also includes Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Coming back to Devgn, he is working on the Tollywood biggie RRR, starring Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel leads. The period-drama, helmed by SS Rajamouli of Baabubali fame, will be released in multiple languages, making it a prestigious project for all concerned.

The Total Dhamaal actor will also be seen in the eagerly-awaited Maidaan, which marks 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut.