Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb’s title changed to 'Laxmii' in a bid to 'respect sentiments'

  • Oct 29 2020, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 23:27 ist
Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that the title of Akshay Kumar’s eagerly awaited movie Laxmmi Bomb has been changed to Laxmii to avoid ‘hurting sentiments’.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted that the makers took the decision after a detailed discussion with the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) post a screening of the film.

This development comes hours after Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna lashed out at the makers, alleging that they had titled the film Laxmmi Bomb to satisfy a ‘commercial interest’. He also urged the public to voice its opinion on the matter. A right-wing organisation had previously hit out at the team for using the term 'bomb' with the name of Goddess Lakshmi.

Laxmii has been directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of the director’s 2011 horror-comedy Kanchana which was a sleeper hit. The film revolves around the journey of a man who is possessed by a woman's 'spirit'. It features Akshay in a new avatar as a transgender person and has piqued the curiosity for the right reasons. The biggie stars Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani as the leading lady, marking her second major collaboration with the mass hero.

‘Preeti’ has grabbed a fair deal of attention with her glamorous screen presence, which suggests that Laxmii has the potential to be a game-changer for her.  The movie was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers eventually opted for a ‘direct to digital' release, skipping the theatrical route. It is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

Coming back to Akshay, he is going through a busy phase on the work front.  The Boss actor was last seen in Good Newwz, which did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.

He will soon be seen in the Rohit Shetty-helmed Sooryavanshi, which features him in the role of a cop. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.  He also has Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan in his kitty.

