'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' closing box office collections: Allu Arjun gets an industry hit

The Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which hit screens on Jan. 12, has ended its box office run on a terrific note and emerged as an industry hit. According to various reports, the family entertainer raked in nearly Rs 163 crore worldwide against an investment of around Rs 85 crore and proved to be a profitable venture for all concerned.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had released a day after Mahesh Babu's Sarilerru Neekevvaru and this ruffled a few feathers. While the Anil Ravipudi-helmed film affected the opening day collection of the 'Bunny' film, it eventually lost the perception battle with 'Prince' failing to garner the support of 'Mega' fans.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun had suffered a big setback when the 2018 release Naa Peru Surya sank without a trace and failed to impress a vast section of the audience. With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hitting the jackpot, the 'Stylish Star' has bounced back and proved that he is a force to reckon with. The sensational response to the film is also likely to help director Trivikram Srinivas undo the damage caused by the Agnyaathavaasi fiasco and re-enter the good books of the 'Mega Army'.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featured Allu Arjun in a stylish new avatar and hit the right notes with its emotional plot. The film featured Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marked her second collaboration with the mass hero. The film had a strong supporting cast that included Tabu, Malayalam actor Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad and Navdeep.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, he is set to begin work on his film with top filmmaker Sukumar that is being referred to as AA 20. There has been talk of him teaming up with Boyapati Srinu of Legend fame for a mass flick but this is yet to be confirmed.