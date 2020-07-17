Alex Rider is nothing short of a roller-coaster ride

Those who’ve grown up reading British author Anthony Horowitz’s ‘Alex Rider’ will surely love its TV adaptation, currently streaming on SonyLIV.

Actor Otto Farrant, who plays Alex Rider, a reluctant teen superspy who goes on missions to save the world, and Brenock O’ Connor, who plays the character Tom, tell Showtime in an exclusive web interview, that the series is nothing short of a roller-coaster ride.

What was it like to play Alex? Farrant says that he experienced spells of fear and excitement, “Emotionally, it was a roller-coaster ride. I got to do so many stunts and picked up a new skill set. I also learnt a great deal about myself and what I am capable of doing.”

Brenock, previously known for his role in ‘Game of Thrones’, says, “What is admirable is Farrant’s dedication and commitment to the character. He put his personal life on hold and gave his all to this role.”

Farrant feels the TV series infuses new life into the story. “I enjoyed reading the book and now it’s exciting to be able to step into Alex’s shoes.”

He says it was challenging to play a vulnerable kid who was suddenly thrown into adulthood and asked to find his way around the new space.

“He doesn’t know whom to trust. I had to rise to that challenge. It was all a new experience and I took it one day at a time,” says Farrant.

About his character, Brenock says, “Tom isn’t there in the original book. So I didn’t have any reference to go by. It was interesting to play Tom, who was a goofy, nerdy, strange but a good-heart guy.”

The actors think the series will offer a nostalgic experience for those who are familiar with the book.

“The non-stop thrilling moments will sit well with both the adult and teenage viewers.”

Farrant is seen doing some nerve-wracking stunts in the series. He points out that he would not have been able to do half the stunts that he did, had it not been for the rigorous physical training that he was put through.

“I’ve always been quite athletic. I did climbing, snowball training and trained in fights too. I did loads of other stuff to get into shape. There’s a scene where I run up and down a hill 12 times. This would have

been unachievable, but for the tough prior training,” Farrant concludes.