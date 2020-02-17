Ali Abbas Zafar confirms 'Mr India' trilogy: Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif to play leads?

Noted filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, on Monday (Feb. 17), confirmed that he will be directing a Mr India superhero trilogy that will see the return of the iconic characters from 1980s and said that it is going be a "huge responsibility".

The Sultan filmmaker clarified that the cast will be finalised once he completes the first draft of the script. He tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins."

Some movie buffs feel the ambitious project will be a reboot/remake of the 1987 classic Mr India, which featured Anil Kapoor and the late Sridevi as the lead pair. However, at the same time, a section of the audience is of the view that it'll be a spin-off or an adaptation of Shekhar Kapur's movie. One is likely to get clarity on this in the days to come.

Interestingly, the buzz is that Ranveer Singh is in talks to play the titular role in the Mr India trilogy and this has piqued curiosity. If things work out, the magnum opus will mark the young hero's second collaboration with his Gunday director.

Some reports also claim that Katrina Kaif will be a part of the new Mr India, which has created a great deal of buzz among filmgoers.

Coming back to Ali Abbas Zafar, he is going through a good phase on the work front. His last release Bharat, starring Salman Khan and 'Sheela', did reasonably well at the ticket window and clicked with the target audience.

Ali is awaiting the release of his production venture Khaali Peeli that features Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday of Pati Patni Aur Woh fame as the lead pair. The film's supporting cast features names such as Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat.