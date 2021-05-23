Alia Bhatt to romance Ram Charan in his film with Shankar: Report

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt may soon be roped in to play the leading lady opposite Telugu hero Ram Charan in his film with director Shankar, according to a report carried by the Times of India. If this is indeed the case, the biggie will mark her second collaboration with the 'Mega Power Star' as she is paired opposite him in the S S Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR).

Shankar's film with the Yevadu actor is touted to be a political-thriller and reportedly features him in a double role. There was talk of Rashmika Mandanna romancing the mass hero in the film but that might not happen if Alia takes up the project.

The movie, which marks Shankar's first collaboration with a Telugu star, is being produced by Dil Raju and will hit the screens in multiple languages.

Alia, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks her first collaboration with the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It features her in the role of a brothel madam and may prove to be a gamechanger for her. It is slated to release alongside Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on July 30.

Also Read | 'RRR' new poster: Jr NTR's intensity is hard to miss

She is also working on the previously-mentioned RRR, which marks her Tollywood debut.



The film revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters--Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju-- and features Jr NTR as the parallel lead. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doddy, Visaranai actor Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson.

Ajay plays the role of a seasoned freedom fighter in the film and is likely to have a few intense scenes with the Telugu heroes. He shares a strong rapport with Rajamouli and previously backed the Hindi version of his film Eega. The general feeling is that RRR will strengthen the bond between the two.



The movie is slated to release on October 13 but that may not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.