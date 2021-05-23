Alia to romance Ram Charan in his film with Shankar?

Alia Bhatt to romance Ram Charan in his film with Shankar: Report

This will be Alia Bhatt's second film with Ram Charan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 14:40 ist
Alia Bhatt. Credit: DH Photo

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt may soon be roped in to play the leading lady opposite Telugu hero Ram Charan in his film with director Shankar, according to a report carried by the Times of India. If this is indeed the case, the biggie will mark her second collaboration with the 'Mega Power Star' as she is paired opposite him in the S S Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR).

Shankar's film with the Yevadu actor is touted to be a political-thriller and reportedly features him in a double role. There was talk of Rashmika Mandanna romancing the mass hero in the film but that might not happen if Alia takes up the project. 

The movie, which marks Shankar's first collaboration with a Telugu star,  is being produced by Dil Raju and will hit the screens in multiple languages.

Alia, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks her first collaboration with the ace filmmaker  Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It features her in the role of a brothel madam and may prove to be a gamechanger for her. It is slated to release alongside Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on July 30. 

Also Read | 'RRR' new poster: Jr NTR's intensity is hard to miss

She is also working on the previously-mentioned RRR, which marks her Tollywood debut.
 

The film revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters--Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju-- and features Jr NTR as the parallel lead. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doddy, Visaranai actor Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson. 

Ajay plays the role of a seasoned freedom fighter in the film and is likely to have a few intense scenes with the Telugu heroes. He shares a strong rapport with Rajamouli and previously backed the Hindi version of his film Eega. The general feeling is that RRR will strengthen the bond between the two.
 

The movie is slated to release on October 13 but that  may not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

alia bhatt
rrr
Tollywood
Telugu films
DH Entertainment
ram charan

What's Brewing

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

Stress less, heal more

Stress less, heal more

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

 