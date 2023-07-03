Allu Arjun joins hands with filmmaker Trivikram for fourth time for 'Production 8'

Stylish star Allu Arjun and director Trivikram are reuniting for the fourth time to create a visual spectacle. The new project is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts.
According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film is ‘something bigger’ and is an ‘unforgettable cinematic journey’.
An official announcement was made by the makers on social media on Guru Purnima.
“The Dynamic duo reunite for the 4th time! 😍🌟
Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Our Darling director #Trivikram garu coming together for our #Production8 🤩
▶️ https://youtu.be/F8lrWfKXU7A
More Details Soon! 🔥
#AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts” (sic), the makers wrote on Twitter.
The Dynamic duo reunite for the 4th time! 😍🌟
Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Our Darling director #Trivikram garu coming together for our #Production8 🤩
More Details Soon! 🔥#AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts pic.twitter.com/Trd5To14h5
— Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) July 3, 2023
The movie will have famous actors from across film industries and top-league technicians. Music will be composed by ace music composer S S Thaman.
On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy filming the sequel of Pushpa, and Trivikram Srinivas is busy with his much-awaited upcoming Telugu film 'Guntur Kaaram', starring superstar Mahesh Babu.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time
France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests
Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy
Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus
DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra
Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt
No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon