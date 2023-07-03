Allu Arjun joins hands with filmmaker Trivikram for fourth time for 'Production 8'

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film is ‘something bigger’ and is an ‘unforgettable cinematic journey’.

  Jul 03 2023
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 11:35 ist
Photo of Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun. Credit: Special Arrangement

Stylish star Allu Arjun and director Trivikram are reuniting for the fourth time to create a visual spectacle. The new project is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts.

An official announcement was made by the makers on social media on Guru Purnima.

“The Dynamic duo reunite for the 4th time! 😍🌟

Icon StAAr @alluarjun  & Our Darling director #Trivikram garu coming together for our #Production8 🤩

▶️ https://youtu.be/F8lrWfKXU7A

More Details Soon! 🔥

#AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts” (sic), the makers wrote on Twitter.

The movie will have famous actors from across film industries and top-league technicians. Music will be composed by ace music composer S S Thaman.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy filming the sequel of Pushpa, and Trivikram Srinivas is busy with his much-awaited upcoming Telugu film 'Guntur Kaaram', starring superstar Mahesh Babu.

Entertainment News
Telugu cinema
allu arjun
trivikram srinivas

