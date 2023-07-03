Allu Arjun joins hands with filmmaker Trivikram for fourth time for 'Production 8'

Stylish star Allu Arjun and director Trivikram are reuniting for the fourth time to create a visual spectacle. The new project is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts.

According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film is ‘something bigger’ and is an ‘unforgettable cinematic journey’.

An official announcement was made by the makers on social media on Guru Purnima.

“The Dynamic duo reunite for the 4th time! 😍🌟

Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Our Darling director #Trivikram garu coming together for our #Production8 🤩

#AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts” (sic), the makers wrote on Twitter.

The movie will have famous actors from across film industries and top-league technicians. Music will be composed by ace music composer S S Thaman.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy filming the sequel of Pushpa, and Trivikram Srinivas is busy with his much-awaited upcoming Telugu film 'Guntur Kaaram', starring superstar Mahesh Babu.