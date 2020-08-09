Allu Arjun thanks team ‘Julayi’ as the film completes 8 years

Actor Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share a note about his popular film Julayi, which completed eight years on Sunday. The ‘Stylish Star’ thanked director Trivikram Srinivas and ace music composer Devi Sri Prasad for giving him a ‘memorable hit’. He went on to add that he had a terrific time shooting for the movie.

“8 years of Julai . What a memorable hit . I would like to Thank #trivikram garu , my dear friend @thisisdsp, and my producers Radha Krishna & Danaayya garu and the entire cast n crew for a wonderful experience. #julai,” (sic) he tweeted.

Julayi, an action-comedy, featured Allu Arjun a new avatar and proved to be a feast for the mass audience. It revolved around what happens when a goon teams up with young man for a bank robbery. It starred Ileana as the leading lady and this proved to be its big highlight. The cast included Sonu Sood, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Shafi.

Julayi was later remade in Tamil as Saagasam with Prashanth reprising Allu Arjun's role from the original version. The film, however, failed to live up to expectations.

Coming back to ‘Bunny’, he was last seen in the Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that did well at the box office despite facing competition from Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film marked his second collaboration with Duvvada Jagannadham co-star Pooja Hegde.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Pushpa, directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar. The pan-India biggie features him in a new avatar and this has piqued curiosity. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Yevadu actor.

Allu Arjun will also be joining hands with Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for a movie with a social message. He had also agreed to play the lead role in Sriram Venu’s Icon but the film has apparently been put on hold.