Amitabh Bachchan selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Acting legend Amitabh Bachchan has been named for the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar announced the name of the megastar for the prestigious award on Tuesday.

“The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him,” Javadekar tweeted.

Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in India cinema, was conferred posthumously on veteran actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away in 2017.

As the news about Bachchan being selected for the coveted award spread, congratulatory messages began pouring in at various social media platforms.

“Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon,” the megastar's son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Tamil superstar Rajnikanth, who worked with Bachchan in Hindi film Andha Kanoon and some other movies, also congratulated him.

“Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward,” he tweeted.

Seventy-six-year-old Indian cinema icon, Bachchan, who rose to stardom with his 'Angry Young Man' persona in the 1970s with films such as Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay, continues to be a force to reckon with in Indian cinema.

He made his film debut in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome. His first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has acted in a number of memorable films and won numerous accolades. He also made an appearance in a Hollywood film, Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby (2013), in which he played a non-Indian Jewish character, Meyer Wolfsheim

The megastar, who won four National Film Awards as best actor, 15 Filmfare Awards and many other awards at international film festivals, was conferred with Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

The Government of France honoured Bachchan with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, in 2007 for his exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond.

Bachchan, who also worked as a playback singer, film producer and television presenter, and had a brief stint in politics in the 80s, has hosted several seasons of the game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.