Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their support as he continues to battle Covid-19

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday (July 16), took to Twitter to thank fans for being his pillar of support in his battle with Covid-19. The ‘Megastar’ said that he has received messages from well-wishers on his social media handles and added that his ‘gratitude knows no bounds’.

“I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love,” (sic) he tweeted.

Big B and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (July 11) much to the shock of countless movie buffs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan too tested positive for the virus on Sunday (July 12). Jaya Bachchan, however, tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

AB Jr soon confirmed that he and ‘Shahenshah’ would be in hospital till further instructions while ‘Aish’ and Aradhya would isolate themselves at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill as several high-profile films have been postponed to ensure the safety of the public. F9, Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan’s Radhe and the Tamil biggie Master are some of the flicks that failed to keep their date with the janta. The coronavirus crisis has also forced the makers of films such as Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin and the Kannada legal drama Law to opt for a digital release, skipping the theatrical route.

Coming back to Amitabh, he was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar-helmed Gulabo Sitabo that released directly on Amazon Prime Video amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as the parallel lead, received rave reviews from a section of the audience.

He will next be seen in Jhund. The ‘Sadi Ka Mahanayak’ also has the Chehere (co-starring Emraan Hashmi) and the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra in his kitty.