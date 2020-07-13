Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their wishes after testing positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday (July 12), took to Twitter to thank his fans for wishing him a speedy recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19. The ‘Megastar’ also said he was grateful to them for inquiring about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya who too tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say. Thank you for your eternal love and affection (sic),” he tweeted

Big B and AB Jr tested positive for the virus on Saturday (July 11) while ‘Aish’ and Aaradhya were confirmed as positive on Sunday (July 12). Jaya Bachchan, however, tested negative for Covid-19.

Abhishek and Amitabh will be in hospital till ‘the doctors decide otherwise’. On the other hand, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are self-isolating at home.

Coming to Big B, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which marked his first collaboration with young hero Ayushmann Khurrana and was set in Lucknow. The film, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video and skipped the theatrical route, received rave reviews from a section of the audience and is regarded as a success.

He will soon be seen in Chehere, featuring Emraan Hashmi as the parallel lead. He also has Jhund and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra in his kitty.

Meanwhile, ‘Guru’ recently made his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video original Breathe Into The Shadows and added a new dimension to his career. Abhishek will next be seen in The Big Bull, slated to release directly on Hotstar amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He also has the Kahaani spinoff Bob Biswas, featuring him in the titular role, in his kitty.