'Angrezi Medium': Why the Irrfan Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is a special movie

The trailer of the eagerly-awaited Angrezi Medium, released on Thursday (February 13, 2020), has taken social media by storm for all the right reasons. The nearly three-minute long video features Irrfan in a relatable avatar and touches upon the struggles of a simpleton from a small town. With the Indian 'Voice of Baloo' becoming the talk of the town again, here's a look a why Angrezi Medium is a special film for all concerned.

A gift from Irrfan

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, which forced him to put his professional commitments on hold to focus on his health. He managed to wrap up the shoot of Angrezi Medium despite his health issues, which makes the film his gift for fans. In other words, the flick has a sentiment quotient.

Kareena Kappor to get another hit?

Top actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, last seen in the commercially successful Good Newwz, is going through a good phase on the professional side of things. Angrezi Medium marks her first collaboration with the Maqbool actor and this has created a great of buzz among fans. Given the initial impact, the film has the potential to strike gold at the box office, which could help 'Bebo' continue her reign as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

The 'Paa' connect

Generally speaking, Indian movies rely on the 'maa' sentiment to create an emotional impact. However, Angrezi Medium changes the game by focusing on how a father moves heaven and earth to fulfill his daughter's dreams and this could prove to be its USP.

The common man rises again

Angrezi Medium once again brings the common man into the limelight while highlights the challenges faced by those who come from the heartland The success attained by films such as Tanu Weds Manu and Do Dooni Chaar proves that fans love with featuring the 'commoner' as the protagonist, which indicates that Irrfan Khan's movie has the potential to spring a surprise.