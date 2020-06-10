Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' to premiere on Netflix on June 24

Anushka's 'Bulbbul' to premiere on Netflix on June 24

The Anushka Sharma-backed feature Bulbbul is set to start streaming from June 24, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The film, featuring Laila Majnu stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, is Anushka's second web production after Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, which debuted May 15.

According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, Bulbbul is an Indian fable set in 20th Century Bengal.

Anushka, who has produced the film with her brother Karnesh Sharma via their banner Clean Slate Filmz, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film.

"Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @NetflixIndia. Can't wait to share more!" she tweeted.

The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul, from innocence to strength, as the legend of a 'chudail' (witch) casts a looming shadow over her world.

Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the mystery film also stars Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who starred opposite Anushka in her 2018 production, horror film Pari

