Anushka Shetty says see is looking forward to Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’

Anushka Shetty, the resident ‘Lady Superstar’ of Telugu cinema, took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the eagerly-awaited Radhe Shyam that features Prabahas in the lead. The actress gave a subtle shout out to those associated with the film and said that she is looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

Anushka shares a good rapport with ‘Darling’ and collaborated with him for the pan-India blockbuster Baahubali 2 (2017). The two also shared screen space in Billa and Mirchi. The star had once said that she has known the mass hero for nearly 15 years and considers him to be a ‘3 AM friend’.

Radhe Shyam, is a romantic-drama that revolves around the strong bond between two lovers. The film reportedly has a reincarnation theme and features Prabhas in a brand new avatar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the ‘Young Rebel Star’. The Maharshi actress had recently said that Radhe Shyam has a pure romantic track, which might appeal to those fond of classic love stories. The film is unlikely to feature too many mass sequences or action scenes as the makers want it to have a ‘classy’ feel.

Nearly 70-percent of Radhe Shyam has been wrapped up and the remaining portions will be wrapped up once the Covid-19 situation improves. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual is slated to hit screens in 2021.

Coming back to Anushka, she was last seen in the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that featured Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film, revolving around the unknown side of the British Rule in India, opened to a solid response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The cast included Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Anushka will next be seen in Silence, co-starring Madhavan and Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame.