Arjun Bijlani all set to host 'India's Got Talent'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 13 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 15:18 ist
Arjun Bijlani. Credit: Twitter/@Thearjunbijlani

Arjun Bijlani of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame is all set to join the talent based reality show, India's Got Talent as host.

With Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir roped in as judges, Arjun Bijlani be seen hosting the show.

Sharing excitement on hosting the show, Arjun shares: "I am elated to have received the opportunity to host such a prestigious show like India's Got Talent. Moreover, my excitement has been doubled because I would be sharing the same platform like our amazing panel of judges."

"I have been such a big fan of Shilpa maam and Kirron maam, it's surreal that I would be interacting with them on India's Got Talent. I hope the viewers enjoy the show as much as all of us and I wish the participants all the best as they give it their all to win the grand trophy," he adds.

India's Got Talent will be starting soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

