Armaan Malik to collaborate with Ed Sheeran on new '2Step' version

Sheeran's '2Step' is part of his fifth studio album 'equals (=)', which was released in 2021

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 06 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 14:28 ist
Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik. Credit: Reuters and IANS Photos

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik on Monday said he is set to team up with Ed Sheeran on a brand new version of the popular British singer's latest single '2Step'.

In a Twitter post, Malik also shared that the song will be released Tuesday on all music streaming platforms.

"Out tomorrow," he captioned the cover art of the song and tagged Sheeran on the microblogging site.

'2Step' marks Malik's second international collaboration following 'Echo', for which he had joined hands with Eric Nam, an American singer of Korean descent, and American musician-producer KSHMR.

Malik, popular for songs such as 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Bol Do Na Zara', and 'Butta Bomma', also has English songs 'Control' and 'You' to his credit.

Sheeran's '2Step' is part of his fifth studio album 'equals (=)', which was released in 2021. Apart from Sheeran, David Hodges, Louis Bell and Andrew Wotman are credited for the song's lyrics.

Previously, the English singer had released two other remixes of '2Step' -- one featuring American rapper Lil Baby and another with Ukrainian pop-rock band Antytila.

