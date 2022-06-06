Armaan Malik to collaborate with Ed Sheeran on new '2Step' version

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik on Monday said he is set to team up with Ed Sheeran on a brand new version of the popular British singer's latest single '2Step'.
In a Twitter post, Malik also shared that the song will be released Tuesday on all music streaming platforms.
"Out tomorrow," he captioned the cover art of the song and tagged Sheeran on the microblogging site.
Out tomorrow ❤️🦋 @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/EQyQPLWeHO
— ARMAAN MALIK 🦋 (@ArmaanMalik22) June 6, 2022
'2Step' marks Malik's second international collaboration following 'Echo', for which he had joined hands with Eric Nam, an American singer of Korean descent, and American musician-producer KSHMR.
Malik, popular for songs such as 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Bol Do Na Zara', and 'Butta Bomma', also has English songs 'Control' and 'You' to his credit.
Sheeran's '2Step' is part of his fifth studio album 'equals (=)', which was released in 2021. Apart from Sheeran, David Hodges, Louis Bell and Andrew Wotman are credited for the song's lyrics.
Previously, the English singer had released two other remixes of '2Step' -- one featuring American rapper Lil Baby and another with Ukrainian pop-rock band Antytila.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse
In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022
DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens
Google honours espresso machine maker Angelo Moriondo
Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait
DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India
Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities
How to avoid falling prey to cyber frauds
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years