Arshad Warsi has a hilarious response to his massive electricity bill

Home electricity bills have begun to soar due to people spending more time indoors and social media has seen a fair share of jokes on the same. Actor Arshad Warsi delighted fans on Saturday as he shared his electricity bill woes on Twitter. He urged fans to buy his paintings so that he could pay his steep electricity bill of Rs 1.03 lakhs!

Thank you Rachana & ⁦@bombaytimes⁩ for the article. People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ycAaSgxGnR — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020

Not one to pull punches, he mentioned the Adani group, which has been on the receiving end of social media fire after customers in Mumbai complained of being charged exorbitantly. Warsi further showing his witty side said that he is keeping his kidneys for next month's electricity bill.

Director Shagufta Rafique and actors like Tisca Chopra and Shruti Seth, among others and his fans celebrated the comic-timing of the actor who has starred in films like Jolly LLB and Dhamaal among many others.

Adani Electricity swiftly reached out to the actor and the matter has now been resolved.