Arshad's funny response to his massive electricity bill

Arshad Warsi has a hilarious response to his massive electricity bill

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 23:40 ist
Arshad Warsi file photo

Home electricity bills have begun to soar due to people spending more time indoors and social media has seen a fair share of jokes on the same. Actor Arshad Warsi delighted fans on Saturday as he shared his electricity bill woes on Twitter. He urged fans to buy his paintings so that he could pay his steep electricity bill of Rs 1.03 lakhs!

 

Not one to pull punches, he mentioned the Adani group, which has been on the receiving end of social media fire after customers in Mumbai complained of being charged exorbitantly. Warsi further showing his witty side said that he is keeping his kidneys for next month's electricity bill. 

Director Shagufta Rafique and actors like Tisca Chopra and Shruti Seth, among others and his fans celebrated the comic-timing of the actor who has starred in films like Jolly LLB and Dhamaal among many others.

Adani Electricity swiftly reached out to the actor and the matter has now been resolved.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arshad Warsi
Entertainment
Adani Group

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 