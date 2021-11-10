Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

'Avvai Shanmughi' turns 25: 4 reasons why the Kamal Haasan-starrer has a rich legacy

The film was directed by K S Ravikumar and catered to a family audience

  Nov 10 2021
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 10:24 ist
The official poster of 'Avvai Shanmughi'. Credit: IMDb

Avvai Shanmughi is inarguably one of the finest movies of actor Kamal Haasan's career. The K S Ravikumar-helmed comedy drama emerged as a critical and commercial success, helping 'Ulaga Nayagan' continue his reign at the box office.  On Wednesday, as the flick completes 25 years, here is a look at its impressive legacy.

Versatility personified

Kamal gave strong proof of his versatility as a performer when he essayed three distinct characters in the 1989 movie Apoorva Sargodharargal, which attained cult status. He further experimented with his image when he portrayed an aged freedom fighter and his corrupt son in Indian, which released in 1996. With Avvai Shanmughi, he established himself as the undisputed king of versatility as he played the role of Pandiyan, a struggling choreographer who dresses up as a female caretaker to spend time with his daughter and escape his estranged wife's wrath. The actor did justice to both avatars, delivering an emotionally gripping and entertaining performance. In many ways, this was a precursor to  Dasavatharam- a film where he played 10 roles including that of an aged woman. 

A missed opportunity and a fitting farewell

Kamal wanted Kollywood thespian  Sivaji Ganesan to play the female protagonist's father but things didn't work out due to the Karnan star's ill health. The role eventually went to Gemini Ganesan and marked his final appearance on the big screen. 'Kadhal Mannan' did justice to the character and ended his career on a memorable note. Gemini, incidentally, played the lead role in Kalathur Kannamma, which marked Kamal's first appearance on the big screen. 

Deva at his best

Deva , who impressed fans with his tunes in the 1995 classic Baashha, did a pretty good job in Avvai Shanmughi as the songs gelled with the narrative. The Kadhala Kadhala song in particular became quite popular. The tune was reused as Gham Hai in the 2000 release Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Rukku Rukku garnered attention as it was based on the Sahana raga. 

Breaking the language barrier

Kamal starred in and directed its Hindi remake Chachi 420, which released in theatres the next year. The remake, which starred Tabu as the leading lady--Meena's character from Avvai Shanmughi, did well at the box office and helped Kamal consolidate his standing in Bollywood. Chachi 420 featured Fatima Sana Shaikh as the actor's daughter. She eventually emerged as a star in Hindi cinema with Dangal.  

 

 

 

 

