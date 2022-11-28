Ayushmann poses in front of SRK's Mannat; gets mobbed

Ayushmann poses in front of SRK's Mannat; gets mobbed by fans

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself passing by SRK's iconic Mumbai bungalow

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 28 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 14:46 ist
Photo shared by Ayushmann Khurrana. Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie An Action Hero, is a Shah Rukh Khan fan. Well, who isn't? But, the Andhadhun star took it a bit further and confessed about being an "SRKian" on his social media.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself passing by SRK's iconic Mumbai bungalow - Mannat. In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen surrounded by scores of SRK fans as he waves at the bungalow.

Also Read | 'Bhediya' raises almost Rs 15 crore in worldwide gross on day two

Writing in the caption, Ayushmann noted: "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li (I was passing by Mannat so, asked for something from God). #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."

Ayushmann's film An Action Hero, which also stars Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to hit the theatres on December 2.

Recently, the makers unveiled the item number Aap Jaisa Koi, which features Malaika Arora along with Ayushmann and is garnering a positive response from the audience.

Entertainment News
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shah Rukh Khan

