Balakrishna on never endorsing a brand: I cannot use the love of fans for commercial purposes

There's no denying the fact that Balakrishna is one of the most popular and sought-after mass heroes in the Telugu film industry.

A veteran in his own right, the powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his gripping screen presence and thundering 'roar'. During his career, he has starred in quite a few successful films and proved his mettle. He has, however, never endorsed brands. While speaking to the media, T-town's favourite 'Legend' said that he will never do an advertisment as he does not believe in using the love of fans for commercial gains. He added that his father and the 'Original lion of Telugu cinema' Sr NTR too had never endorsed a brand and this encouraged him to follow a similar path.

“Fans and Telugu people have been showing love and admiration towards me for the past five decades. I can’t use their love for commercial purposes and make money out of it. As an actor, my duty is to entertain them through films and I shall do that for the rest of my life," said the Simha actor.

Meanwhile, NBK is going through a dificult phase on the professional side of things. His troubles started with the much-hyped NTR Kathanayakudu that failed to live upto expectations despite imprressing the target audience. The film's sequel NTR Mahanayakudu turned out to be an even bigger flop and sank without a trace. He was last seen in the action-packed Ruler, which reunited him with Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar. The film received unflattering reviews and turned out to be a 'disaster'.

Balakrishna will next be seen in the egerly-awaited NBK 106, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The 'first roar' of the movie, released on the star's birthday (June 10), featured him in a 'desi' new avatar that created a buzz among fans. One is likely to get clarity on its release date in the coming days.

