Balakrishna’s dream project ‘Narthanasala’ to release digitally on October 24

Veteran actor Balakrishna took to Instagram to confirm that his dream project Narthanasala, which was shelved in 2004 following actor Soundarya’s death in an accident, will release digitally through the Shreyas ET platform as a Vijayadashami gift for fans on October 24. He added that the money collected through the premiere of the unfinished project will be ‘donated to charities’. The 17 minute-long film/footage marks the mass hero’s ‘digital debut’ and this makes it an important release for the target audience.

Narthanasala, directed by the ‘Nata Simha’ himself, was a mythological that revolved around a few key incidents mentioned in the Mahabharata. It had an ensemble cast that included the late actors Srihari and Uday Kiran. Many feel that the film would have redefined the tenets of Indian cinema had it materialised.

Coming to the present, NBK is going through a dull phase on the work front. His troubles started when NTR Kathanayakudu, which revolved around the golden era of Telugu cinema, failed to live up to expectations and proved to be a commercial failure. NTR Mahanayakudu, a sequel to the biggie, too sank without a trace while receiving mixed reviews.

He was last seen in the KS Ravikumar-helmed Ruler that proved to be ‘double disaster’. The actioner had a strong cast that included Legend star Sonal Chauhan, Jayasudha and Vedhika. NBK will next be seen in the NBK 106, directed by mass director Boyapati Srinu. The film, touted to be an actioner, features the Nandamuri hero in a desi new avatar that has piqued the curiosity. The buzz is that Anjali will be seen playing the leading lady in the movie but this has not been confirmed.

One is likely to clarity on the release date once the Covid-19 situation improves.