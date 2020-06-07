Balakrishna to do a multi-starrer with Jr NTR? Here’s what ‘Nata Simha’ has to say

The much-loved Balakrishna is arguably one of the biggest and most popular mass heroes in Telugu cinema. The veteran actor has won the love of fans with his larger-than-life screen image, powerful dialogue delivery and impressive selection of roles.

During a recent interaction with Andhra Jyothi, ‘Nata Simha’ said that he is ready to collaborate with nephews and popular actors Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram provided a good script comes his way. He, however, made it clear that he will not be doing a movie with them ‘just for the sake of money’.

“There has to be a proper story in place. If we have to come together, the story should have a certain range. I am not averse to do a multi-starrer with them if a strong story is offered,” he added.

While the ‘N’ stars have never come together for a movie, they shared the stage at the success meet of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Aravinda Sametha. Some time ago, there were rumours of NBK doing a Manam-like multistarrer with the Nandamuri biddas but this did not happen. It remains to be seen in the three screen space in the near future.

Coming back to Balakrishna, he was last seen in the action-packed Ruler that sank without a trace. The movie, helmed by Tamil director KS Ravikumar, received negative reviews and this proved to be its downfall. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited NBK 106/ Monarch that reunites him with Legend director Boyapati Srinu. The actioner reportedly features the Jai Simha actor in a lean new avatar.

On the other hand, Tarak was last seen in the previously-mentioned Aravinda Sametha. He will soon be resuming work on the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. The film, touted to be a period-drama, marks his first collaboration with ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan. He also has a film with ‘Guruji’ in his kitty. There has also been talk of him doing a movie with KGF director Prashanth Neel in the near future.

