Balakrishna to play to distinct characters in his upcoming movie with Gopichand Mallineni?

Telugu actor Balakrishna will soon be teaming up with prominent filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for a faction drama, which has piqued the curiosity of the fans. According to a report carried by Cinejosh, 'Nata Simha' will be seen essaying two distinct roles in the biggie--a factionist and a cop. The director has reportedly penned a strong story that is expected to do justice to his reel image.

Balakrishna had previously played the role of a police officer in films such as Lakshmi Narasimha and Chekka Keshava Reddy. He essayed the character of a mass leader in Legend, one of the most important releases of his career



Gopichand's film was expected to go on the floors in May but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 situation. It is likely to begin shoot once things return to normal.

Balakrishna, meanwhile, is going through a difficult phase on the work front. He suffered a big setback when the 2019 release NTR Kathanayakudu did not live up to expectations as it lacked 'mass' elements. NTR Mahanayakudu, a sequel to the film, too proved to be a big failure. The Simha star tried bouncing back with Ruler but things didn't go as planned as the actioner sank without a trace. He is working on the Boyapati Srinu-helmed Akhanda, which is expected to release sometime this year. It stars Kanche actor Pragya Jaiswal as the leading lady and may prove to be a gamechanger for her.



Gopichand, on the other hand, scored a hit with the Sankranti release Krack. The actioner featured Ravi Teja in the lead and proved to be a feast for the masses. The biggie starred Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marked her return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus. The cast included Samuthirakani, Raghu Babu, Rouge actor Chirag Jani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar