Became an actor as I thought it will make me famous: Kubbra Sait

Actress Kubbra Sait, who became the talk of the town with the Netflix original Sacred Games, says she decided to take up acting as she thought that it would help her become famous. ‘Kuku’ confesses that she initially did not know much about acting but found success as she found ‘great mentors’ along the way. The star also opens up about being a part of Wakaalat From Home, which she feels is a happy and funny show.

What encouraged you to give the nod to Wakaalat From Home?

We were sitting at home with no challenge to deal with and Wakaalat From Home seemed like a novel idea to be a part of. So, all of us were quite excited about it.

How was the experience of shooting the series during the Covid-19 lockdown?

We did everything ourselves and realised that we do not do much (individually) when we do things together as this time around we had to take care of everything—right from learning our lines to making coffee—on our own.

How did you prepare to play a lawyer on the show?

My character is probably the only sensible person on the show. I do not think I had to look up what lawyers do as this is not that type of a role. It is a happy show and the writing was just outstanding, so we did not really have to do much.

How did you get interested in acting?

I thought if I became an actor, it will make me famous. That was the drive initially. I did not know what acting was all about when I came to Mumbai. Luckily, I found great mentors along the way. It has been a wonderful journey.

You are pretty comfortable doing supporting roles as opposed to leading ones.

I do not see the difference between the two and go with the flow. I am enjoying the journey

Your brother Danish Sait too is an actor. Does this put more pressure on you?

I started before him, if anyone should feel the pressure then it is him (laughs). Both of us are happy in our lives and do different things. He is based in Bengaluru, while I am in Mumbai. Moreover, we have never really gone into each other’s space.

Are you open to working with him?

If something happens, it will be brilliant to work with him as he is a funny guy.

How do you deal with failure?

I count my blessings instead of thinking about what I do not have.