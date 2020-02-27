BIFFES 2020: Here's how day one was indirectly delayed due to Yash

The inauguration of the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020), held on Wednesday (February 26), started at 6.30 pm instead of 4.30 pm and this did not go down well with a certain section of the audience.

While interacting with the media, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Sunil Puranik on Thursday (Feb 27) said the delay was caused due to some ‘inadvertent issues’ that cropped up when Kannada hero Yash and singer Sonu Nigam failed to arrive on time as their respective flights were late.

BIFFES 2020, a week long event , has an impressive line-up that includes films from various parts of the world and this makes it a feast for movie lovers. The rules and regulations of the event, however, prohibit those below 18 from taking part in the festivities. Addressing this, BIFFES 20 (artistic) director Vidyashankar said that children are generally not allowed to attend film festivals as most of the films are not censored. He, however, made it clear that the organisers might make an exception if children-friendly movies are screened in the future.

"This is the general rule but in special cases exceptions can be made,” he said,

Meanwhile, the opening day of BIFFES 2020 proved to be an eventful and chaotic affair. While film enthusiasts were treated to some top-notch movies, some fans expressed unhappy about not getting (pre-booked) tickets on time.