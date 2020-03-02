BIFFES 2020: I could feel the pain of my character, says ‘Ranganayaki’ actress Aditi Prabhudeva

The critically-acclaimed Kannada film Ranganayaki, starring Aditi Prabhudeva in the titular role was screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 on Sunday (Mar 1) and it clicked well with the target audience. Speaking exclusively to DH, after the screening, the young actress said that the love of the audience means a lot to her.

“I am quite happy that the public liked my work and this means a lot to me,” she added.

Speaking about playing the role of a rape victim in Ranganayaki, Aditi said the film brought a "change" in her and added that she virtually became the character during filming.

“It was an emotional experience for me and I could feel the pain (of the character) even after returning from the shoot,” she said,

Ranganayagi has been directed by Dayal Padmanabhan and hit screens last year. The film has a promising supporting cast that includes names such as MG Srinivas, Lasya Nagraj and Sundar Raj. While speaking to the media at BIFFES 2020, the director said that he did thorough research to give the film an authentic feel.

Meanwhile, BIFFES 2020 has proved to be a delight for lovers of Kannada cinema with flicks such as Premier Padmini, Sudeep’s Pailwaan and the Upendra starrer I Love You hitting the right notes. The event has also clicked with World Cinema enthusiasts with the Bong Joon Ho-helmed Oscar winner Parasite, Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory and the French movie Les Miserables making an impact.