Big-budget Kannada films likely to be postponed

The state government’s U-turn on restriction on seating capacity in theatres might have come as a small relief to the team “Yuvarathnaa,” but producers of a couple of upcoming big-budget Kannada projects are reluctant to release their films.

With 100 per cent capacity allowed in movie halls till April 7, ‘Yuvarathnaa’, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, is expected to enjoy a strong run across the state in the next two days. But from Wednesday, 50 per cent cap will be back on theatres, threatening the prospect of much-awaited flicks like ‘Salaga’ and ‘Kotigobba 3’.

“Definitely, I will wait till 100 per cent occupancy is permitted in movie halls. The government's rule brings fear in people's mind and I don't agree with it,” K P Srikanth, producer of the Duniya Vijay-starrer ‘Salaga’ told DH on Saturday. The film was slated to hit the screens on April 15.

Vijay slammed the government for unfairly targeting the film industry. “There is no logic behind the government’s decision. Two films (‘Pogaru’ and ‘Roberrt’) have become hits this year because there was no ceiling on the seating capacity. Also, there is no record that shows that the surge in Covid cases is due to packed houses in theatres,” said Vijay.

‘Kotigobba 3’, with Sudeep in the lead, was scheduled to release on April 29. But uncertainty looms over the film. “Distributors hesitate to approach us because of this rule from the government. It’s impossible to taste success at the box-office with the 50 per cent cap on theatres. We will wait till the cap is lifted,” veteran Soorappa Babu, who has bankrolled the film, told DH.

Chance for smaller films

If the biggies opt to postpone their releases, it will be an advantage for small-scale Kannada films scheduled to release in the next couple of weeks.

“The big releases might get pushed. There is an understanding between the producers that each film must get a two-three weeks of exclusive window at the box-office. But medium-budget films anyway witness around 50 per cent footfall in theatres. So they have an advantage now,” said K V Chandrashekar, president, Karnataka Exhibitors Association.

Ajay Rao-starrer 'Krishna Talkies' is scheduled for an April 9 release. ‘Moksha’, directed by Samarth G Naik, is set to come out on April 16. Samarth said there won’t be any change in their plans.