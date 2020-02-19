Big treat for Andrei Tarkovsky fans at BIFFES 2020

If you're one of those that felt BIFFES 2019 was a dull affair and have some apprehension about this year's festival, fret not, for BIFFES 2020 is promising a much stronger lineup than last year.

One thing of particular note is a spread on legendary Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky. As part of the festival's retrospective section, BIFFES this year will be screening films based on the acclaimed auteur, featuring seven of his greatest works.

The films listed under the Tarkovsky retrospective include classics such as the science fiction classic Stalker, based on the novel Roadside Picnic by Arkady and Boris Strugatsky. The film follows a trio who navigate the Zone in search of a room which can grant your deepest wish if you survive the journey to it.

Another must-watch classic is Ivan's Childhood, considered to be one of the greatest World War II cinema. It follows the life of 12-year-old Ivan, who is orphaned by Nazis, subsequently joins the war effort and becomes noted for his ability to slip past enemy lines.

The other films in the list are The Sacrifice, The Mirror, Solaris, Nostalgia and what might be Tarkovsky's bona fide greatest work, Andrei Rublev.

BIFFES begins on February 26 and ends on March 4.